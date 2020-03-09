GAYLORD — A 48-year-old Andover man was injured in a two-car crash early Monday morning a few miles northeast of Gaylord.
Benjamin Herrera Sosa was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima south on Sibley County Road 13 in Dryden Township at 6:52 a.m. when he rolled through the road's intersection with Highway 5 and collided with a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Pamela Jo Middendorf, 56, of Glencoe, the State Patrol said.
Sosa was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Arlington. He was cited, the patrol said.
Middendorf was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.