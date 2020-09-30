MANKATO — A Mapleton woman was injured in a crash on Highway 22 at the Terrace View Golf Course.
A Land Rover was leaving the golf course to turn onto northbound Highway 22 and collided with a southbound Kia Soul around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the State Patrol.
The driver of the Kia — Susan Melissa Schultz, 53, of Mapleton — was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the Land Rover — Noah Granahan Roe, 19, of Mankato — was not injured.
