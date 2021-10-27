LEWISVILLE — A 32-year-old Fairmont man was injured when the car he was driving crashed a few miles south of Lewisville early Wednesday morning.
Gregory Grant Wallace was driving a westbound 2007 Kia Sorento on Highway 30 at 5:44 a.m. and was near the intersection with 840th Avenue in Watonwan County when he lost control of the car and it went off the road, the State Patrol said.
Wallace was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Madelia.
