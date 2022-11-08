NEW ULM — One person was injured in an early-morning explosion that destroyed two manufactured homes Tuesday in New Ulm.
All occupants were able to escape, but one individual who suffered burns was transported to a local hospital, a New Ulm Fire Department press release said.
Firefighters and New Ulm police officers responded to the call at 12:52 a.m. reporting an explosion and fire at Oakwood Estates, 2526 South Bridge St. They arrived to find flames had engulfed the Unit 19 home and the fire had spread to the Unit 18 home.
Occupants were evacuated from several surrounding homes.
Crews had the fires under control in about an hour.
The explosion originated in a garage at Unit 19, the press release said.
