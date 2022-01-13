ST. PETER — A Lakeville man suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday afternoon after he crashed into a tree off of Highway 169 in St. Peter.
Jeffrey Douglas Hanson, 33, was driving north in a Ford Focus when his car left the road on the south side of town and struck a tree at about 2:45 p.m., the State Patrol said.
Hanson was taken to River's Edge Hospital in St. Peter. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.