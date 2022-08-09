MANKATO — A 61-year-old Blue Earth woman was injured when a compact car and a SUV crashed on the east side of Mankato Tuesday afternoon.
Lorri Margaret Bruce was driving a 2020 Hyundai Elantra southbound on Highway 22 at 1:21 p.m. when the car and a northbound 2007 Toyota Highlander crashed, the State Patrol said.
Bruce was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato.
The driver of the Highlander, Tazia Rae Dammann, 33, of Delavan, was not injured, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.