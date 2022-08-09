MANKATO — A 61-year-old Blue Earth woman was injured when a compact car and a SUV crashed on the east side of Mankato Tuesday afternoon.

Lorri Margaret Bruce was driving a 2020 Hyundai Elantra southbound on Highway 22 at 1:21 p.m. when the car and a northbound 2007 Toyota Highlander crashed, the State Patrol said.

Bruce was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato.

The driver of the Highlander, Tazia Rae Dammann, 33, of Delavan, was not injured, the patrol said.

