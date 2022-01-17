MADELIA — One passenger was injured when two vehicles lost control on a snow-covered Highway 60 Sunday evening.
A Kia Optima and a Chevy Impala were westbound on the highway east of Madelia around 6:45 p.m. when they both lost control, went into the median and collided, according to the State Patrol.
Josseline Callejas Jovel, 28, of St. James, who was passenger in the Optima, was taken to the Madelia Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Kia, Brandon Lee Thomas, 36, of Mankato, and the driver of the Impala, Ture Lee Hogan, 32, of Mankato, were not injured.
