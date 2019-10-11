MANKATO — One person was injured in a crash at 10:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highways 22 and 14.
Molly Ann Burgess, 45, of Mankato, was driving a Dodge Grand Caravan southbound on Highway 22 while Kaila Rosemarie Hatella, 18, was northbound on Highway 14 in a Pontiac Grand Prix. Hatella attempted to make a left turn onto Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection, the State Patrol said.
Hatella was taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Burgess and three passengers — Alissa Burgess, 18, Andrew Burgess, 22, and Logan Burgess, 15 — were all uninjured. Everyone was wearing seat belts and no alcohol was detected, the patrol said.
