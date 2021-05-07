EAGLE LAKE — A 50-year-old Park Rapids woman was hospitalized following a crash on Highway 14 on the west side of Eagle Lake Friday afternoon.
Aimee Nannette Koca suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the 5 p.m. collision, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Koca was westbound in a 2004 GMC Yukon and Kenneth Charles Lundberg, 40, of St. Peter, was eastbound in a 2021 Toyota 4Runner when the vehicles collided.
Lundberg was not injured, but Koca was taken by ambulance to the Mankato hospital. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
