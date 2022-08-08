MANKATO — A 55-year-old Granada man was injured when the pickup he was driving and a Jeep crashed at a Mankato intersection early Monday evening.
Robert Eugene Jr. Kesselring was driving a southbound 1967 Chevrolet pickup south on Highway 22 at 5:19 p.m. when the truck and a southbound 2015 Cherokee Jeep crashed at the intersection with Adams Street, the State Patrol said.
Kesselring was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
The driver of the Jeep, Brian Eugene Crock, 49, of Mankato, and Kesselring's passenger were not injured.
