MANKATO — A 55-year-old Granada man was injured when the pickup he was driving and a Jeep crashed at a Mankato intersection early Monday evening.

Robert Eugene Jr. Kesselring was driving a southbound 1967 Chevrolet pickup south on Highway 22 at 5:19 p.m. when the truck and a southbound 2015 Cherokee Jeep crashed at the intersection with Adams Street, the State Patrol said. 

Kesselring was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

The driver of the Jeep, Brian Eugene Crock, 49, of Mankato, and Kesselring's passenger were not injured.

