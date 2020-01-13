NEW ULM — A New Ulm man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision Monday.
John A. Kuck, 82, of New Ulm, was driving a Chevy Blazer eastbound on Highway 14 in New Ulm at 10:59 a.m. when the vehicle collided with a Ford bus driven by Paul P. Scharbach, 58, of New Ulm, going westbound at the intersection of the highway and Jacobs Street, according to a State Patrol report.
Kuck was transported to New Ulm Medical Center, while Scharbach wasn’t injured in the crash.
