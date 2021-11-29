EAGLE LAKE — A 77-year-old Madison Lake man was injured in a car-pickup crash Sunday evening at an intersection near the northeast edge of Eagle Lake.
Alan Walter Peterson was driving a 2005 Toyota Tacoma east on Highway 14 at 7:11 p.m. and was attempting to turn onto Marble Road/Blue Earth County Road 17 when the pickup and a westbound 2014 Volkswagen Jetta collided, the State Patrol said.
Peterson was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
The Jetta's driver, Parker David Aase, 21, of Owatonna, was not injured.
Aase was wearing a seat belt, Peterson was not, the patrol said.
