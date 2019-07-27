ELYSIAN — An Elk River woman was injured Saturday after a rear-end crash on Highway 60 near Elysian.
Haley A. Bance, 19, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze east on the highway at 9:02 a.m. when she rear-ended an enclosed trailer behind a 2006 Ford pickup driven by Stanley L. Hohenstein, 76, of Vernon Center, according to a State Patrol report. Hohenstein had slowed to attempt a left turn and was waiting for traffic.
Bance was transported to a Faribault hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Hohenstein was uninjured in the crash.
