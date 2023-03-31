LE SUEUR — One person was injured Friday afternoon when two vehicles heading south on Highway 169 collided and entered the ditch and rolled.
Gladys Berlin, 69, of Mankato was driving a Town & Country van while Jack Brinker, 30, of Overland Park, Kansas, was driving a Volkswagen Jetta when the vehicles collided and rolled into the ditch at 12:30 p.m. Friday, the State Patrol said.
Berlin was taken to the Le Sueur hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the patrol said.
