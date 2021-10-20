Police lights logo

SLEEPY EYE — A pickup driver was injured in a crash with a semi Wednesday morning in rural Brown County.

A semi westbound on County Road 20 collided with a pickup southbound on County Road 8 around 10:20 a.m., according to a Brown County Sheriff's Office news release.

Shawn Krzmarzick, 33, of Sleepy Eye, was in the pickup and was taken to Sleepy Eye Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Van Mettler, 56, of Mankato, was in the semi and was not injured.

