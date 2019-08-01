ST. PETER — A Heron Lake woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash just before noon Thursday at the intersection of Highways 169 and 22 in St. Peter.
Nichole Marie Frericks, 30, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato after the crash, the State Patrol said.
Frericks was driving southbound on Highway 169 in a 2012 Dodge Caravan Sport while 64-year-old Dean Woodrow Wolf, of Mankato, drove southbound in a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander when the collision occurred, the patrol said.
