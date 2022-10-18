MADELIA — An 80-year-old man from Emmetsburg, Iowa, was injured when an SUV and a pickup crashed on Highway 60 between Madelia and St. James Tuesday afternoon.
Ronald James Finnestad was driving a westbound 2021 GMC Acadia at 12:44 p.m. when the SUV and a 2014 Dodge Ram crashed on the highway near a trail in Fieldon Township, Watonwan County.
Finnestad was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in St. James. The driver of the pickup, Bradley Michael Moldan, 23, of Lake Crystal, was not injured.
