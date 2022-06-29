BROWNTON — A 48-year-old Stewart man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an SUV-tractor crash a few miles south of Brownton Tuesday afternoon.
Benjamin David Rettmann was driving a tractor south on the shoulder of Highway 15 at 4:33 p.m. when a 2013 Ford Edge driven by Anne Giefer, 32, of Lafayette, collided with it, the State Patrol said.
Rettman was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Giefer was not injured, the patrol said.
