MANKATO — A 25-year-old Mankato woman was injured when two compact SUVs and a car crashed at an intersection near Kasota Thursday afternoon.
Nasro Mohamed Ibrahim was driving a 2018 Kia Sportage north on Highway 22 and was at the intersection with 470th Street in Le Sueur County about 3:30 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a northbound Mitsubishi Outlander and a Chrysler 200 that was southbound on Highway 22, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were wet, the patrol said.
Ibrahim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
The driver of the Outlander, Jeremy Douglas Brandt, 39, was not injured. Neither was the car's driver, Nikhil Naresh Jand, 34, of Mankato, or his two passengers.
