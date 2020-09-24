MANKATO — One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash north of Mankato Thursday afternoon.
A Kia Optima was turning from Riverfront Drive onto Highway 22 and collided with a Jeep that was southbound on Highway 22 around 12:45 p.m., according to the State Patrol.
The Jeep rolled and was struck by a Honda Civic that was northbound on Highway 22.
The driver of the Jeep — Michael James Moll, 38, of Wells — was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato.
Three other people were not injured: Faisal Abdullahi Khalif, 23, of Minneapolis, who was driving the Kia; Nasri Ahmed Ali, 22, of Minneapolis, who was passenger in the Kia; and Edgar Estrada Gonzalez, 30, of Henderson, who was driving the Jeep.
