GAYLORD — A 59-year-old Gaylord man was injured when a pickup and a compact SUV crashed in Gaylord Friday.
Paul Robert Hanson was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 east on Highway 5 and was at the intersection with S.E. Third Street shortly after noon when the pickup and an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet Captiva crashed, the State Patrol said.
Hanson was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Arlington.
The driver of the Captiva, Susan Mary Kuphal, 81, of Gaylord, was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.