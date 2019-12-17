LAKE CRYSTAL — An 81-year-old Mountain Lake man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on the northeast edge of Lake Crystal.
Maynard Alden Anderson was driving an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Equinox east on Highway 60 at 7:11 a.m. when the compact sports utility vehicle and a southbound 2008 Chevrolet Impala collided at an intersection, the State Patrol said.
The driver of the car, Faith Jennifer Winters, 18, of Lake Crystal, was cited for failure to yield before crossing the highway, the patrol said.
Anderson was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Winters was not injured, nor were Anderson's two passengers, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.