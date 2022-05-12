WASECA — A 26-year-old Sioux City, Iowa, man was injured when two cars crashed at an intersection about six miles north of Waseca Thursday morning.
Alexander Michael Matson was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry on 430th Avenue in Blooming Grove Township, Waseca County, at 7:42 a.m. and was attempting a left turn to go south on Highway 13 when the Camry and a northbound 2003 Chevrolet Impala crashed at the intersection, the State Patrol said.
Matson was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
The driver of the Impala, Damon Ambrose Nowak, 33, of Waseca, was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.