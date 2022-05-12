WASECA — A 26-year-old Sioux City, Iowa, man was injured when two cars crashed at an intersection about six miles north of Waseca Thursday morning.

Alexander Michael Matson was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry on 430th Avenue in Blooming Grove Township, Waseca County, at 7:42 a.m. and was attempting a left turn to go south on Highway 13 when the Camry and a northbound 2003 Chevrolet Impala crashed at the intersection, the State Patrol said.

Matson was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

The driver of the Impala, Damon Ambrose Nowak, 33, of Waseca, was not injured.

