MADELIA — A 27-year-old New Ulm woman was injured when two SUVs crashed between Madelia and Lake Crystal Friday morning.
Nicole Amber Campo was driving a 2012 GMC Terrain west on Highway 60 and was near 473rd Avenue in Blue Earth County at 7:42 a.m. when the vehicle and a 2013 Ford Edge crashed on the icy and snowy road, the State Patrol said.
Campo was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Madelia.
The other driver, Lori Ann Goossen, 58, of Madelia, was not injured, the patrol said.
