AMBOY — A 47-year-old Amboy man was injured Tuesday afternoon when an SUV and a semi crashed near Amboy.
Juan Ruiz Garcia was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban on Highway 30 at 3:08 p.m. and had stopped the west-facing SUV at the intersection with Highway 169, the State Patrol said. Delwin George Smith, 61, of Vernon Center, was driving a Freightliner semi tractor north on Highway 169 and attempting to turn east on Highway 30 when the vehicles collided.
Garcia was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato.
Smith was not injured, the patrol said.
