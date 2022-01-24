EAGLE LAKE — An Elysian woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries when two pickups crashed Monday morning near an icy intersection a few miles north of Eagle Lake.
Sherri Leeann Adkins, 42, was driving a blue 2003 Ford F-150 on Highway 60 at 11:20 a.m. and was entering a westbound lane of Highway 14 when the truck fishtailed, then stopped in the right lane of traffic, the State Patrol said.
John Christopher Klunz, 39, of Cleveland, was driving a 2012 red Ford F-150 behind the blue pickup and was unable to stop in time to avoid the collision.
Klunz was not injured, the patrol said. Adkins was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
