MAPLETON — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash between Mapleton and Good Thunder Tuesday afternoon, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's office. Four people in the second vehicle — including three children — suffered only minor injuries.
The name of the deceased person and most other details of the incident were not being released Tuesday evening as relatives of the person were being notified and the crash investigation was continuing, according to Lt. Jeremy Brennan.
A crash involving injuries at the intersection of Blue Earth County Road 39 and 148th Street was reported at 4:15 p.m., and deputies responded, along with the Good Thunder and Mapleton fire departments and the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.
"When first responders arrived on scene they found the driver of the vehicle that was east on 148th Street had critical injuries and began life-saving efforts," according to a news release from Brennan. "Unfortunately, the driver's injuries were too severe and the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident."
The second vehicle was southbound on County Road 39. The adult driver and three children in that vehicle were treated and released at the scene.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with a crash reconstruction of the accident.
