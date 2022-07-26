JANESVILLE — One man was airlifted to a hospital and two men are in custody after a shooting Tuesday in downtown Janesville.
The shooting occurred at 3:17 p.m. at the corner of First and Main streets outside Janesville State Bank. Bullet casings and broken glass littered the intersection afterward.
The victim, who is in his 20s, and suspects’ names aren’t yet available.
The gunshot victim’s car ended up one block down at the post office with numerous visible bullet holes on the driver's side. Janesville Police Chief David Ulmen said the man’s condition wasn’t known as of 4:38 p.m.
“I’m not quite sure how he got turned around, but he basically ran into the post office with his car,” he said. “He was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries at this point.”
The suspects reportedly fled down Old Highway 14 after the shooting. Police apprehended them soon after, and Ulmen said they’re in custody at the Waseca County Jail.
Police cordoned off downtown for their investigation. Bystanders said they heard the gunshots from inside nearby storefronts.
“It sounded like a drumroll,” said Hayden Roslansky, an attorney at a nearby law office.
Roslansky and others went out to see what happened and heard people yell for 911. Shortly after, bystanders were ordered back inside.
Janesville schools' summer program was temporarily put on lockdown while police responded to the scene.
More details should be available later Tuesday, Ulmen said.
