MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had one newly confirmed COVID-19 death Thursday, while case counts remained low in area counties.
The death occurred in a Brown County resident between 90-94 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It was the county's 78th COVID-19 death during the pandemic, and the nine-county region's 486th.
Minnesota had 17 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide, raising the state's pandemic toll to 12,255.
Most residents who died were age 70 or older, with the youngest being a Hennepin County resident between 55-59 and the oldest being a Wright County resident older than 100.
Brown County's 78 deaths linked to COVID-19 during the pandemic are the second most in the nine-county region. It also has the second highest death rate per 10,000 residents.
Area counties combined for 39 new cases Thursday, continuing the trend of relatively small upticks in recent weeks. Friday's case uptick will determine whether the region will have a sixth straight week with declining cases.
