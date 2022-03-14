MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had one newly confirmed COVID-19 death, but few new cases Monday.
The death occurred in a Martin County resident between 85-89 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The person was among 16 COVID-19 fatalities confirmed statewide Monday, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 12,280.
Fatalities ranged in age from 45-49 years old in Scott County to 95-99 in Anoka County. Most of the deaths occurred in people age 80 or older.
Martin County has had 62 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, giving it the third highest death rate among the nine south-central counties — behind Faribault and Brown counties.
The south-central region overall has had 488 fatalities caused by the illness.
Area counties combined for only 13 newly confirmed cases Monday. It's the smallest daily uptick since July, according to health department data.
