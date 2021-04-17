The Minnesota Department of Health reported one death due to COVID-19 in the nine-county region on Saturday. There were also 57 new COVID-19 cases in the area on Saturday, a decline from 72 reported cases on Friday.
A Waseca resident between the ages of 55 and 59 died from COVID-19, according to the MDH. The resident is one of the 10 newly reported deaths from the virus in the state. On Saturday the state saw its pandemic death toll surpass 7,000.
Blue Earth County had the highest number of newly confirmed cases in the area on Saturday, with 24. Most local counties had fewer than 10 new cases.
•Blue Earth — 24
•Brown — 6
•Faribault — 1
•Le Sueur — 7
•Martin — 1
•Nicollet — 12
•Sibley — 1
•Waseca — 5
•Watonwan — 0
Statewide newly confirmed cases declined slightly to 2,011, a drop from 2,299 on Friday. There have been a cumulative total of 554,536 reported coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began.
More than half of Minnesota adults have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. At the current rate of vaccinations, 80 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older will have one dose by the end of the May.
Health Department calculations on Saturday showed 50.8 percent of the state’s adult population has received at least one vaccine dose, with more than 35 percent completely vaccinated. The agency reported more than 85,000 additional vaccinations, among the highest single-day totals so far.
A short-term dip is coming in the vaccination pace, due to the pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution.
A joint Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration recommendation urged providers pause their distribution of the J&J vaccine while the agencies investigate the exceedingly rare occurrence of blood clots.
As vaccination efforts continue, known active cases are now at levels not seen since December. Overall, it’s a continued mix of hopeful and concerning news as the state works its way through another COVID-19 wave.
The newest report shows 671 people in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19 as of Thursday; 165 needed intensive care, staying near the highest number of ICU patients since early January.
Hospitalizations have climbed significantly in the past weeks and are hovering around levels not seen since early January. Health officials say coronavirus variants circulating in Minnesota are driving those increases.
The age of those newly hospitalized is trending younger than earlier in the pandemic. The majority of people in the hospital now for COVID-19 are younger than 60.
While the numbers are still low compared to late November and early December, the rising trend has been notable given the worries over the rise of the highly contagious U.K. variant, which state health officials suspect is driving the current upswing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.