MANKATO — One person was injured and a pet died in an apartment fire Wednesday morning near Minnesota State University's campus.
Mankato Public Safety responded at 8:32 a.m. to the report of a structure fire in Building C, 1400 Warren St. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the roofline and a second-story window, a city news release said.
Crews assisted an individual who was unable to exit an apartment, the release said. That person was transported to the local hospital by ambulance. A condition report is not available.
Firefighters were able to enter the building and extinguish the fire.
The injured person’s bedroom door had been closed. That helped stop the spread of smoke and fire, Public Safety Cmdr. Sean Hayes stated in the release.
Damages are estimated at $75,000. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
