For 40 years, teams of volunteers molded the Mankato Area BMX track into one of the state’s finest. But it’s an intergenerational love for this recreational sport that draws them back.
Yes, there’s a competitive spirit for many, as bikers from age 2 to over 60 challenge the mounds and jumps and turns of the sprawling BMX site tucked away in Mankato’s Lime Valley industrial area. From the organization’s 1982 beginning along Stoltzmann Road to today’s 9-acre facility, it’s an all-volunteer success story.
“We have some really, really good volunteers who take care of the track,” says Yvette Voss, who serves as the Mankato Area BMX communications specialist. “Personally, it’s one of the best outdoor tracks in the state.”
It wasn’t always that way. Plans for the new track started in 2006, eventually replacing the 25-year-old Rasmussen Woods BMX site, which was landlocked by the road, the park and a veterans memorial. And the growing popularity of the sport also prompted the need for an improved track.
With city officials offering up the Industrial Road/Lime Valley Road site, coupled with 130 tons of asphalt and thousands of hours of volunteer work, Mankato Area BMX took off.
“It was like a cornfield,” says Justin Miller, Mankato Area BMX vice president, who has worked with the organization and on the track for 17 years. “It just took a lot of elbow grease and hard work.”
Miller says “the fact that it’s all volunteer run” is the secret to the Mankato organization’s success. He joined planning and fundraising efforts in 2006 along with Blake Johnson, and the new track was ready to go in 2008.
Current track operators are Jim Klein and Chad Purrier. Klein was busy early Saturday morning marking sites for a host of campers who would stay for the two-day event.
“I’ve been working on the track since 2007,” said Klein, expecting a huge turnout both days. “I’ve got 45 campers for the weekend.”
Expecting over 500 bikers, Klein was already working up a good sweat in preparation for at least 90 motos, or heats, of participants.
“I’m hoping for over 100,” he said Saturday.
Practice runs began at 11 a.m., with lines of youthful bikers ready to test out the hills and asphalt curves. Those practice runs would continue until 1:15 p.m., when a parade lap of bikers slowly made their way through the track during the national anthem.
Following some young “strider” warm-ups and racing, competitive categories continued through the afternoon. It was labeled the DK Gold Club North Central Championship Series 2022, a multi-state region which includes Minnesota.
More state-qualifying competition was scheduled for Sunday, part of the Minnesota State BMX series to be held August 20-21 at the Rum River BMX indoor track in Isanti.
Bikers from as far away as New Mexico participated in this weekend’s events, Mankato Area BMX officials said. But most were from other Minnesota BMX tracks, including Stuart Mahowald, who brought a team from the Faribault BMX track. He said Mankato’s longer track is a nice draw for him and his family.
“It’s a good family sport,” Mahowald said. “Everyone can be involved.”
Three generations of BMXers
Lynn Austin, 68, began racing at the Rasmussen Woods BMX track in 1991 and served as track director from ‘92 through 2006. But as the sport grew, so did the need for an improved facility, he said.
“We wanted a place when we finished that would last,” Austin said, watching the crowds swell as Saturday competition began. “It’s so great to see it now.”
Austin’s son Chris, along with granddaughters Kaia, 14, and Chiara, 11, all participate in the Mankato Area BMX organization and track. It’s a three-generational love affair with BMX racing and track development.
“It’s been a family sport for myself since I was 7. All four of us will be racing Sunday,” Chris Austin said. “And it’s growing more than I’ve seen before.”
But the common theme for the weekend was family and being part of a community.
“It’s competitive but you’re friends with the people you race,” Lynn Austin said. And son Chris noted that there’s “a lot of comradery” among other participants and families.
Eleven-year-old Dalton Voss, Yvette’s son, says the same. What’s he like about the local BMX scene?
“The people,” Dalton said. “I like the competition and being with friends.”
Lisa Lewis, grandmother of the Trullinger family of BMXers, was among concession volunteers early Saturday, frying burgers. She, too, says the community spirit of the BMX culture is a key part of the growing sport’s success.
“It’s all walks of life,” Lewis said. “It’s kind of nice.”
Lynn Austin credits the late Floyd Roberts, who served 20 years as Mankato parks superintendent, for the growth of BMX not only in Mankato but throughout Minnesota. Roberts died at age 79 in 2018.
“He’s the guy that really got it going,” Lynn Austin said. “He also helped get another five going throughout Minnesota when they saw what he got going here.”
Today, while Roberts and more recent city officials helped guide the Mankato Area BMX through growth, gaining 501c3 nonprofit status, Lynn Austin believes “it can continue on an all-volunteer basis.”
“I just want it to last,” he said. “That’s our biggest goal. We’ve got a beautiful spot.”
