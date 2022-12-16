BEAUFORD — A passenger was injured with non-life-threatening injuries Friday after a Lexus and Toyota collided on Highway 22 near Beauford Township at around 4:00 p.m., according to Minnesota State Patrol.
Mark Glenn Bonnicksen, 68, is being treated at Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato after Suzanne Marie Bonnicksen, who was driving the Lexus and Sharon Gail Walsh, who was driving the Toyota, collided after both traveling southbound.
Road conditions were icy and snowy at the time of the collision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.