NEW ULM — One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation from a fire in New Ulm shortly before midnight Monday.
Firefighters responded to 1213 North Spring St. to find a house fill with smoke but not flames showing. Two people were evacuated with one taken to the local hospital by Allina Ambulance.
The name of the person was not released.
Crews were on the scene 1 1/2 hours. Smoke alarms were working on the main floor.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
