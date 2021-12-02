A 28-year-old Mankato man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after his pickup truck collided with another southeast of Mankato on Highway 22 and 200th Street Thursday afternoon.
The State Patrol reports Kale Drengler was driving eastbound on 200th Street in a Ford F-250 while Mark Hinz, 67, of Fairmont, was driving north on Highway 22 in a Chevy Silverado. The two trucks collided in the intersection a little after 2 p.m.
Drengler was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. It’s unclear whether he wore a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol. Hinz did not suffer injuries.
The State Patrol road conditions were dry at the time and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
