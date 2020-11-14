MANKATO — Courtney Tupa decided to try subleasing her one-bedroom apartment at Woodside Apartments because the only reason she needed to be in Mankato this semester was for work.
Tupa, a third-year student at Minnesota State University, signed her lease before she knew her classes were virtual. She said she hasn’t stepped foot on campus this semester, so there isn’t much reason for her to live near MSU.
With many classes at the university operating online, there’s been a rise in students trying to move away from campus.
When the school announced that a bulk of classes would be remote this academic year, many students were already locked into leases in houses or apartments off campus. Because these leases are through landlords independent of the university, students are still bound to them. About 90% of non-freshmen undergraduate students at MSU live off campus.
For some, it’s not worthwhile to pay rent and live in the area if they do not need to be on campus. A solution has been to find a person to sublease and take over their spot and the financial obligation.
Despite being the middle of the semester, Facebook groups and an app for students are full of posts showing rooms available for rent, some available immediately. One post on a Mankato apartment finder Facebook page reads, “Your November rent is already paid for and you can move in as soon as the paperwork is done.”
John Bulcock, assistant director of student activities at MSU, said there has been a significantly larger number of these posts this year.
During the summer, Bulcock was receiving questions from students who decided they didn’t want to live near campus because most courses are online. For the students bound to leases off campus, one of the only options is to find a sublease.
“It’s one of those things that puts students between a rock and a hard spot,” Bulcock said of students being locked into a lease as school transitioned to remote instruction.
Tupas is trying to sublease her Mankato apartment and is hoping to rent a place in the Twin Cities so she can be closer to friends. If she can’t find a sublet though, she plans to stay with her parents until her lease ends next summer.
Tupa created a Facebook post earlier this month advertising the available apartment. So far, it’s been difficult to find somebody to take over her lease. She had one potential candidate, but that person backed out.
Tupa is one of numerous students who have posted this month subletting space, with some offering reduced prices or a month’s rent already paid.
The MavLife app for MSU students is filled with people looking for subleases.
“Posts flooded the site,” Tupa said.
Despite the increase in students looking to sublease their rooms this fall, others are already signing leases for the upcoming academic year. Students also have been posting online looking for people to live with, which Bulcock said he is surprised by due to how early it is in the academic year and the uncertainty around the pandemic.
Tupa doesn’t think she will sign a lease for next year.
She said she’s been able to learn a lot doing school online and wants to finish her business degree virtually.
While students may be able to save money by finding a sublease and not living near campus this year, Bulcock said some want to stick around for the social connection and because they want to live on their own.
“While it may cost more to rent a place and be away from home, they are craving that independence,” he said.
