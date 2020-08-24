MADELIA — A former Madelia High School standout athlete might be paralyzed following an accident on an area lake. One of his former coaches has organized an online fundraiser for the teen and his family.
Logan Anderson, 19, was airlifted Wednesday to a Twin Cities hospital with a spinal injury. He dove from a pontoon into a shallow area of Lake Hanska, according to a Brown County Sheriff's Office news release.
Anderson had surgery the next day to fuse a fractured vertebrae in his neck, according to coach Jeff VanHee. There was damage to his spinal cord and the surgeon said there likely will be paralysis.
But Anderson has reported some feeling in his fingers and toes, VanHee said. His family is holding out hope.
“Because he is young and strong, anything can happen and miracles do happen,” mom Jenny Anderson wrote on social media.
Family and friends cannot be with the 2019 Madelia High School grad in the hospital because of the pandemic. His mother might be able to go see him later this week, VanHee said
Jeff VanHee started a GoFundMe page to help Logan and his family. It already has raised more than $12,000.
Some of the donors are former rivals on the football field, basketball court or baseball diamond.
“It gives you chills,” VanHee said of the broad support. “Even though we were rivals, everyone steps up in times like this.”
Along with the financial support for medical bills and other upheaval, VanHee said he hopes the fundraising page helps bring the Anderson family strength from knowing there is so much moral support.
Logan would have done the same, his coach said.
“For his teammates and coaches, he would have run through a wall for them,” VanHee said.
Logan was the quarterback on the Blackhawks football team, a point guard on the basketball team and pitcher on the baseball team.
He continued playing baseball with an amateur league and was planning to join the U.S. Marines, VanHee said.
He makes up for his relatively small stature with his competitive drive, according to his coach. After breaking his ankle playing baseball, Logan was determined and accomplished his goal to complete rehab in time to play his senior year of football.
“He's not real big, but he's super tough and tenacious,” VanHee said.
Logan will have advice from two young people who know what he is going through now. VanHee said Jack Jablonski and Trenton Bass, who were both paralyzed while playing Minnesota high school sports, have reached out to offer support.
If interested in making a donation for the fundraiser, visit www.gofundme.com/f/logan-anderson-family-medical-and-other-expenses.
