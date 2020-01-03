MANKATO — Every morning in the Oachs household, Corey Oachs would let the family’s new 7-month-old Lab puppy, Guinness, out of her kennel.
And every morning Guinness would bound over to the bed where Briana Oachs was waiting for her.
“She’d jump into the bed and lay next to me … She was always happy,” Briana Oachs said through tears. “I just want her to come home so bad.”
On Monday, when snow-covered roads made everyone’s commute a little dicey, Briana’s car slid off one of those icy roads. They live just off of Third Avenue, two miles south of Kasota. She was heading down that road to drop her kids off at day care when her Jeep rolled over into a ditch.
A fellow motorist stopped to help as she frantically worked to get her children, ages 4 and 2, out of their car seats. Finally, when all humans were safe, Oachs remembered there was another passenger in that car, Guinness, and she was nowhere to be found.
In the days and hours since Monday, the Oachs family and dozens of others have been searching desperately to find Guinness, and thousands more have been following the story on Facebook
A “Lost Dog” post the Oachses put on Facebook has been shared more than 5,000 times. Hundreds of Facebook users have posted comments.
Some have seen Guinness’ unique tracks in the snow and reported back to the family, and others are driving the back roads between Mankato and Kasota looking for her. Two people have flown drones over the area searching for a brown puppy.
Guinness’ plight has been shared on the Lost Dogs of Mankato and Lost Dogs of Minnesota Facebook pages. Many people are offering tips on how to find her, such as putting out smelly food or articles of clothing.
As of Friday morning, nothing.
According to PetHub.com, runaway pets aren’t always the horror stories they seem.
“A dog that is gregarious, friendly, and truly loves people is more likely to show up at someone’s back door in search of help, while a dog with an aloof and distrustful temperament will travel in the shadows, often mistaken for a stray or wild animal.
“In both instances, the news is fairly promising. An outgoing dog will actively seek out other humans and make it well aware that they are lost, hungry and anxious to return home. As a result, they are more likely to be rescued, cared for, taken to a local shelter or even adopted by a new family. The more aloof dog will be harder to track down, but their street smarts are more likely to keep them out of danger, whether from cars, predators, or being picked up as a stray by animal control authorities.”
And dog training expert Kat Albrecht offers this advice on her website:
“Many dogs, even dogs that normally are not fearful at home, become terrified when they become lost. While some dogs will ultimately calm down and then approach people, other dogs will continue to run from everyone, including their owners,” she writes. “One of the worst things that you can do is CALL a stray, loose, or panicked dog. That’s because if too many people have already tried to capture the dog, calling him becomes a ‘trigger’ that can cause him to automatically take off in fear when anyone, including his owner, calls him.”
Oachs said Guinness is very friendly, but is probably scared. And in their “lost dog” flier circulating around Facebook, they’ve taken the above advice to heart.
“Do not yell, approach or chase,” the flier reads.
Even though Guinness has been missing since Monday, Oachs said she has no plans to give up. She’s also considered the possibility that Guinness, being in the wild, may have run into danger. After all, there have been no actual sightings of Guinness since she ran from that crash scene.
Still, Briana and Corey Oachs are hopeful.
“I’ve heard stories of dogs coming back after months,” she said. “But I don’t know. She’s so little. And there’s coyotes out there.”
She’s also quick to add that Guinness, like most pets, was beloved. Their 4-year-old son told them he’d gather his friends, find “Ginny” and bring her home.
And in the Oachs family’s case, she helped balance the gender scales a bit. Briana Oachs was the lone female in the house before Guinness arrived.
“I know it’s a dog, but she’s part of our family,” she said. “I got her because she’s a girl. She’s like my daughter … She’s just a puppy, and she doesn’t deserve to be out there by herself.”
A 2012 study on vetstreet.com found that 93 percent of lost dogs and 75 percent of lost cats find their way back home.
