This year's election in Minnesota was thrown into a bit of disarray late in the game when a court brought into question whether counties could accept and count absentee ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 3 but arrived within seven days after the election.
But voters, who were eager to vote and ensure their votes were counted, overwhelmingly made sure their absentee ballots were in election officials' hands by Nov. 3.
Mike Stalberger, who oversees elections in Blue Earth County, said his office received just 23 absentee ballots in the seven days after Election Day.
Jaci Kopet, of Nicollet County, said her office received just 21 ballots in the time period after Nov. 3.
The secretary of state had a court-approved agreement that if absentee ballots were postmarked by Nov. 3 they would still be accepted and counted if they arrived by Nov. 10. The change from past practices of ballots needing to arrive by Election Day was considered necessary because so many more people were voting absentee because of the COVID pandemic and because of concerns about whether the Postal Service would face delays in delivering mail.
But shortly before Election Day, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Minnesota's absentee ballots that come in after Election Day should be separated from the rest of the ballots in case a future order would make those votes invalid.
The ruling was prompted by a lawsuit from Republicans who said the state was violating federal law by accepting ballots after Nov. 3.
After the ruling, the media, campaigns and election officials spread the news to voters that it was too late to safely mail their ballots and that they should deliver them in person.
As Election Day ended, nearly 100% of all absentee ballots had been counted.
"Once the court decision came, all the media pushed that message," Stalberger said. "I think people realized they need to hand deliver those ballots when that decision came down."
All valid absentee ballots collected in the seven-day window after the election were counted and included in the tallies. But all counties have kept those ballots separate in case of a court challenge after the election and a court rules that the later arriving ballots should be removed from final tallies.
Peter Bartz-Gallagher, director of communications at the Secretary of State's Office, said there has been no further legal action put forward and they don't expect any.
"The margin in the high-profile races weren't that close, and not that many ballots (came in the seven days after the election). Even in big counties there were only a few hundred ballots," Bartz-Gallaher said.
The state hadn't received final tallies from all counties in regard to absentee ballots that arrived after Election Day but say the number will be less than one-half of 1 percent of votes cast.
Canvassing underway
Local jurisdictions are now canvassing the votes cast, a routine exercise that happens after each election.
Stalberger and Kopet said cities, townships and school boards canvass their own votes.
They look at their vote totals and tallies to look for any discrepancies, with the canvass results passed on to the state. County election officials canvass county races, and the state also canvasses legislative races that cross county lines.
Stalberger said that after the canvassing, each local jurisdiction picks two or three precincts in its jurisdiction and then hand counts the ballots from those precincts to double check accuracy in what's called an audit.
The secretary of state then does its canvass of Minnesota on Nov. 24. Only after all the local and state canvassing is done can a candidate in a close race request a recount of their race.
There were few close races in the state or locally, but state House Dist. 19A is one of them.
Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, was trailing Republican challenger Susan Akland in the House race by just more than 100 votes in the days after the election. Depending on the state's final Nov. 24 canvassing numbers, it's likely the 19A race will be within the margin for an automatic recount.
