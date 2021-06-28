For the fourth time this month only one new coronavirus case was reported in south-central Minnesota.
Waseca County had the only new case in The Free Press coverage area, according to data released Monday from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Watonwan County has now gone two weeks without a single new case, and Brown County has gone one week.
It's been nearly a month since the number of regional cases reached the double digits.
Across Minnesota, 82 confirmed or probable cases were reported Monday and five deaths.
All of the deaths were among people less than 75 years old, including someone in their 30s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.