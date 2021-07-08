MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had only one newly confirmed COVID-19 case Thursday.
The minimal uptick came after counties combined for 12 new cases Wednesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It was the first time since late May the region had more than 10 new daily cases, but Wednesday's total included multiple days of data due to the Fourth of July holiday.
Le Sueur County had the only newly confirmed case in the region Thursday.
Statewide, Minnesota had two more COVID-19 deaths. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,617.
