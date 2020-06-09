ST. PETER — Everything was falling into place when Dan and Ryan Neisen opened Neisen’s Riverside Sports Bar last November. Business was good, and customers were excited to see the building — which housed the popular Whiskey River Emporium restaurant until 2017 — being used again.
Then COVID struck.
Gov. Walz required all restaurants and bars to close indefinitely on March 17 to curb the spread of the virus. Neisen’s, open for just over three months, closed at 5 p.m. that day.
“The week before we closed was probably our slowest week because people were scared to go out,” said co-owner Dan Neisen, who bought the building in St. Peter with his son Ryan last summer from the American Legion. “We hadn’t even done a grand opening yet.”
The closure meant they had to lay off their 48 employees shortly after hiring them.
“It’s been tough,” Ryan Neisen said. “You expect there’s times of the year when you’re going to be slow for business, but you don’t expect a full-on shutdown. It’s hard to brace for it.”
As restrictions loosen, the two have been inching back to a full reopening. Curbside pickup allowed them to rehire a few of their employees for take-out orders for most of May, but the overhead costs barely made it worth it.
Ryan Neisen thinks that’s because a takeout meal can’t compare to sitting down with family or friends, which he said is the name of the game in the bar and restaurant business.
“People get sick of eating out of a box,” he said. “They want to go out and socialize. You meet people and see people that you haven’t seen in a while. That’s half of it.”
It wasn’t until the governor gave the go-ahead for restaurants and bars to begin serving customers outside starting June 1 that things began to turn around for the new sports bar.
They opened up the patio, and thirsty customers took advantage of the warmer weather, leading to a 30% increase in sales.
“That helped a lot because we could sell beer out there, and people really like that,” Dan Neisen said. “We’ve got 24 tap beer lines, and a few from Mankato Brewery, so we’ve got a lot of variety.”
The family owns several bars in the region, but this is their first restaurant. Dan Neisen took over the Red Door Bar from his father, who bought the building in 1972, and his three brothers own bars in Henderson, Gaylord and Fairfax.
Ryan Neisen, who grew up helping out his dad at the Red Door Bar, owns Neisen’s Corner Bar in Belle Plaine. Customers there encouraged the father and son to look into the Whisky River building when it went on the market last April.
“We never really dealt with the restaurant side, so this is something different,” Ryan Neisen said. “It’s a beautiful building and a couple people said, ‘You should buy this place.’"
Along with the 24 tap beers, wine and liquor, Neisen said they’ve been experimenting with their menu, seeing what kinds of dishes customers are receptive to. The broasted chicken has been popular, along with a dozen different burgers, sandwiches and a breakfast menu featuring everything from eggs Benedict and steak and eggs to French toast and breakfast burritos.
Starting Wednesday, restaurants and bars will be allowed to serve customers indoors at 50% capacity. It’s the beginning of what will likely be a new normal for some time to come, as servers wear face masks and practice social distancing.
“We’re going to do more sanitizing and keep the tables farther apart,” Dan Neisen said. “We took some of the bar stools out so there’s more room between them. I think that’s going to be the new norm.”
As for the 48 employees laid off in March?
“Most of them are coming back, so that’s good,” Dan Neisen said.
