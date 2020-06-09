Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.