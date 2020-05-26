MANKATO — Open Door Health Center planned to expand its telehealth options in late 2020. Then the pandemic hit.
COVID-19 necessitated a clinic wide response to get virtual care in place by the time patients needed it.
In behavioral health, Director Ann Thompson was among those who ensured patients wouldn’t miss out on their care even if they couldn’t make it to the clinic.
“People who already have mental health concerns are impacted that much more by the stressors involved,” she said. “ … Increasing access for those folks has been imperative.”
The project started as soon as the clinic found out about the state’s stay-at-home order in March. The first red flags that something needed to be done were patients with immuno-compromised conditions calling in to cancel appointments.
“That was our first sign that these folks need us,” Thompson said.
It took about two weeks for Open Door to get telehealth online for mental health therapy and psychiatry. Thompson spearheaded the initiative in behavioral health, but she’s quick to point out it was a team effort involving other departments.
Earlier this year, she and others at Open Door were looking ahead to telehealth training in the Twin Cities this month. Instead, the team had to push ahead with telehealth on a much faster timeline.
Mandy Gault, a spokesperson with Open Door, credited Thompson with acting fast. Thompson went above and beyond for patients, pulling 14-hour days, Gault stated in a release.
“She worked tirelessly to adapt our services in a non-threatening way for patients, who are already reeling from rapid changes,” she said. “What we as an organization planned to do in a year, Ann launched in just under three weeks.”
Making care more accessible is one of the reasons Thompson is at Open Door. The clinic serves underserved patients, with many being uninsured, underinsured or facing transportation barriers.
Through telehealth, the behavioral health department is providing care for about 100 patients per week. Telehealth appointments are through Zoom, and Thompson expects the virtual care options will remain important with so many people facing unemployment due to the pandemic.
“That’s what we’re preparing for,” she said. “That’s absolutely on the front of our radar, preparing to assist those folks who are going to be newly unemployed and not having insurance.”
