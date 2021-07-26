The Free Press
MANKATO — Open Door Health Center’s new chief executive officer stepped into the role this month with 14 years of experience in programs helping underserved communities access health care.
Rhonda Eastlund joined the organization on July 12. She had been serving as the chief operations officer for Chicago Family Health Clinic in south Chicago.
After starting her career in community health centers in the Twin Cities in 2007, the Open Door position marks a return home to Minnesota for Eastlund.
“I am excited to work with team Open Door to increase access for all in need of health care in our communities,” she stated in a release. “Open Door has so much to offer to those going without affordable, culturally appropriate health care. My goal is to expand our reach to serve even more individuals and families.”
Open Door provides care to about 11,000 individual patients each year. Its additional services range from free dental screenings for children in 16 area elementary schools to free enrollment assistance for health insurance to free legal assistance.
The release noted Eastlund will research unmet needs in the region to look into potential service expansions. Another of her goals will be to improve team culture at the 94-employee health center.
Open Door’s announcement on the hire touted Eastlund’s ability to develop and engage existing staff, a way to improve staff retention and increase access for the underserved.
“During the interview process, Rhonda impressed us with her focus on culture, her growth mindset, and her knowledge of best practices for the industry,” stated Val Reid, chair of Open Door’s board of directors. “We look forward to the changes she will bring to Open Door.”
Before her time in Chicago, Eastlund was the director of operations at CHAS Health in Washington. Her early career work in the Twin Cities includes time as the chief operating officer at People’s Center Health Services in Minneapolis.
Eastlund has a bachelor’s degree from Augsburg College and a master’s degree in health care from Concordia College in St. Paul.
