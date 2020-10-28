MANKATO — A local woman recently earned recognition for her efforts to ensure the Mankato area had enough personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Priscilla Roos, who started the “Get Mankato PPE” Facebook group, received the first ever “Opening Doors Award” Friday from Open Door Health Center.
The clinic described her in a statement as the “perfect example” of why it created the award, citing her work organizing dozens of sewers making masks to distribute to the community.
“It is the unsung heroes, like Priscilla Roos, who open the door for underserved members of our community, to make them safe and keep them healthy,” the statement read. “This resonates with our vision of health equity for all.”
