MANKATO — Open Door Health Center will use American Rescue Plan funding on upgrades to free up more clinical space.
The community health center’s leaders recently announced the plans after being awarded $520,260 in federal funding. Open Door was one of 14 Minnesota health centers to receive about $8.6 million in total through President Joe Biden's rescue plan.
Open Door’s upgrade plans call for a new community education room downstairs, along with a new entrance on the building's north side.
The “internal expansion” will help the clinic, which has a tight footprint at 309 Holly Lane in Mankato, meet community needs, said Mandy Gault, Open Door’s public information officer.
“This will allow us to move some things downstairs and free up some clinical space,” she said. “We’re expanding and adding on providers.”
The community room will take up about half of Open Door’s unfinished basement space. Once finished, it could be used for health education and other outreach programs for underserved populations.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a drop in patients seeking preventive care and screenings at clinics. Numbers aren't quickly bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels, leading health care providers to look into ways to reach patients again.
“There has been a reluctance from people to return to their health care center," Gault said. "We have to figure that out."
Using the community room as a space to bring people in for education on topics like chronic condition management could make them feel more comfortable returning for clinical care. A separate entrance leading to the community room, rather than the front desk and waiting area, is part of that plan.
Freeing up more space upstairs for clinical uses while adding space downstairs for education and other uses will also give Open Door more flexibility to deal with future health crises. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, the health center has had to move resources around to find space for vaccinations and testing.
Open Door and similar community health centers, which often serve as safety-net health care providers for uninsured or underinsured patients, have administered millions of COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic. They more traditionally provide services ranging from behavioral health care to legal aid referrals to insurance enrollment assistance.
In a release, Open Door CEO Rhonda Eastlund stated the health center is grateful for the funding, which will "help us improve the qualify of our clinic." She noted the funding will also help many other health centers.
Community health centers hadn't received significant investments for infrastructure in more than a decade, stated Mike Holmes, board chair of the National Association of Community Health Centers, in the release. Back then, the health centers served about 18 million patients nationwide.
"Today, we (America's health centers) have nearly doubled our patient base and are fighting to bring an end to the pandemic," he stated.
Open Door will work with Brunton Architects on the renovations, the same local firm that designed the Holly Lane building.
