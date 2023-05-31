MANKATO — From safety concerns to traffic back-ups, a Wednesday open house in Mankato focused on potential improvements to a quarter-mile stretch of Riverfront Drive.
The City of Mankato and Mankato/North Mankato Planning Organization, or MAPO, organized the event at Franklin Elementary as part of an ongoing study. The area of focus includes the Mabel, Ruth and May intersections with Riverfront Drive.
Combining the lived experience of residents with data can help shape project plans in the area, said Michael McCarty, Mankato’s assistant city manager.
“We want to hear from the neighborhood about any problems here,” he said. “Then we as engineers and traffic planners look at how to solve those problems.”
The May to Mabel stretch of Riverfront is a study focus for a few reasons, he added. It’s somewhat centrally located between Madison Avenue and Highway 14. It has continuity within the city’s road system due to May Street’s connection to Thompson Ravine Road and the road’s connection to Victory Drive. And May and Mabel streets are in the state aid system, opening up more funding opportunities for improvements.
The stretch also runs along more industrial and business heavy areas on one hand and residential neighborhoods on the other. Plans need to balance the needs of both.
“The transportation system has to change with the neighborhood,” McCarty said. “We’re seeing that in all different places.”
For Michael Trieschman, who lives nearby, vehicle speeds are causes of concern in the residential areas. He described himself as a “rule follower” behind the wheel who regularly sees motorists exceed the 35-mph speed limit by 10 mph or more.
The area can feel a little like flyover country, he said, with motorists passing through it as fast as they can. He hopes speed control is a consideration in future plans.
“Change happens all the time and it’s expected, but there are a lot of kids still who walk to school and go on bike rides on the bike lanes,” he said. “I think they can’t forget the neighborhood feel.”
The open house was a continuation of long-term plans to evaluate Riverfront Drive. A more expansive study on the roadway between Woodland Avenue and Highway 14 was conducted in 2017.
Some work coming out of the 2017 study is complete. Two roundabouts and trail reworks at the Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive finished in 2021.
Current road conditions on the Mabel to May stretch likely put any project timelines in the vicinity about five years away, McCarty said.
Along with identifying issues, the feedback and data establish a current baseline of road flows. For example, if wait times at intersections seem manageable enough now but the amount of traffic goes up 10% in the future, they can anticipate issues arising.
Currently, data from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed average traffic volumes of 13,600 per day along the Riverfront Drive stretch crossing paths with May and Mabel Streets. May is the busiest of the cross streets with a 1,350 daily traffic volume compared to Mabel’s 495.
The next major community engagement on the area will be about potential alternatives. Area business owners offered their feedback ahead of Wednesday’s neighborhood open house.
Planners will analyze the feedback to see what themes rise to the top and look at both smaller and major solutions to consider in the future.
For more information on the study, go to mnmapo.org/RiverfrontStudy2023/.
