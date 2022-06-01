KASOTA — The proposed Highway 22 project between Mankato and St. Peter will be discussed at an open house 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Kasota Community Center, 200 N. Webster St.
Minnesota Department of Transportation staff will provide information about the project, including the roadway improvements and a potential future DNR trail.
MnDOT will reconstruct Highway 22 from south of Blue Earth County Road 57 in Mankato to just south of the Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter. Additionally, a roundabout will be constructed at the highway's intersection with Augusta Drive in Mankato.
The two-year project is tentatively planned to start in 2024.
An additional open house is slated 4:30 p.m. June 28 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. 5th Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.