The Free Press
COURTLAND — Construction of the long-awaited expansion of Highway 14 to four lanes between Nicollet and New Ulm is about to begin, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an open house to lay out detours and other impacts on drivers and property owners along the route.
The public and local emergency services personnel are invited to attend the in-person open house to learn about the two-year project set to kick off this spring. The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. March 22 at the Courtland Community Center, 300 Railroad St. No formal presentation is planned, and attendees are welcome to arrive anytime.
Speakers from MnDOT and the prime contractor, Hoffman Construction, will be on hand to answer questions and explain details of the project — which will expand 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes between New Ulm and Nicollet. The work will be the final piece of a decades-long effort to create a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester.
The open house aims to help people be prepared and plan for traffic impacts and closures related to the $83.5 million project, set to begin as soon as April if weather cooperates. Those unable to attend the open house can visit the project website for more information and staff contacts at dot.mn.state.us.
Anyone who needs an American Sign Language or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or needs documents in an alternative format such as braille or large print can email a request to Janet Miller at adarequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.
